Israel Launches Deeper Raids Against Hamas Inside Gaza

Israel launched expanded incursions into Gaza on Friday evening, sending tanks and special forces into the terrorist-controlled territory to take out specific targets and prepare the way for a possible full-scale ground invasion.

As the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire — and defeated an amendment that would have condemned Hamas — Israel continued taking the fight to the Palestinian terrorist group that launched the war by invading Israel and killing over 1,400 people Oct. 7.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released video footage of airstrikes on underground command centers and tunnels.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, three people were wounded when a Hamas rocket evaded the Iron Dome and hit an apartment building.

