ISRAEL: Jews with Guns.

Never had a school shooting.

No police brutality charges filed, either.

School girls going to their military training class!

Notice the flag in the background… this is Israel. Where Teachers and other citizenry Carry AR-15’s.

Where it’s mandatory that young People Serve in the Military and they are armed 24/7.

Where They Don’t over medicate.

Where the Murder Rate for the whole country is a fraction of what Nashville Tennessee is.

Where Parents teach respect and values instead of letting Disney and

X-Box raise their Children.

Where they Stand for their flag and would defend it with their lives!

WAKE UP AMERICA.…..WE DON’T HAVE A GUN PROBLEM, WE HAVE A SOCIETY PROBLEM!