The Foreign Ministry presented several recommendations for Israeli visitors, which include avoiding public transportation and carrying too much money or valuables.

The Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning on South Africa Wednesday because of its high level of crime. “In South Africa, there is a high level of crime,” reads the statement. “Violent crimes are also common and target tourists. The majority of criminal episodes are concentrated in townships and homeless areas, including commercial areas, especially in the evenings and after dark.”

