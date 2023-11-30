Israel Is Getting ‘Relentless Pressure from the Biden Administration to Ease Back’ on Hamas

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda” that the Israeli government was “getting relentless pressure from the Biden administration to ease back” on its war against Hamas.

Marlow said, “I think that anyone who has followed the institutional last for a long time as I have, I went to U.C. Berkeley, you can see that the organization around pro-Palestinian forces and Hamas. The overlap is just so much that it shouldn’t be news to everyone that a lot of the people who claim to be pro-Palestinian are really at least wink and nod pro-Hamas. I think that’s very clear that when you see any of the protests who want to free Palestine they wanted free from Israel. They don’t want it free from Hamas, for the most part. So it’s pretty not surprising stuff there. But what’s interesting to me is the pressure of the White House is putting on Israel to relent in their effort to try to dismantle Hamas.”

He added, “When Donald Trump was in Israel would have been allowed to do whatever they need to do to make sure that Hamas has wiped out. That’s not the case here. I’m getting back channels from Israel right now from the Israeli government, that they are getting relentless pressure from the Biden administration to ease back. This is something that is only going to embolden the worst terrorist actors in the region.”

READ MORE