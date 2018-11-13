IRAELLYCOOL:

Hollywood actor and friend of Israel Gerard Butler was one of the people affected directly by the fires across California, tweeting about how his Malibu house burnt down.

Note how Gerard made it more about the courage of the firefighters and tried to use this as an opportunity to drum up support for them, rather than dwelling on his own loss. Because, class act.

But this mattered little to the anti-Israel trolls, who used this as an opportunity to once again show their evil.

Their hate knows no bounds.