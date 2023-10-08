Israel-Hamas war: Woman paraded naked by militants identified as German tattoo artist

A young tattoo artist has been identified as the woman whose naked body was paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas terrorists after their attack on Israel on Saturday.

Shani Louk, 23, was among the hundreds of victims that were caught in the crossfire as militants stormed an outdoor dance party near Kibbutz Urim, close to the border with Gaza.

More than 300 Israelis were killed, 2,000 injured and 100 kidnaped during the surprise assault on Israel by the Islamist group.

As footage of the early stages of the raid circulated online, family members recognised the 23-year-old girl as one of the victims.

A video clip, too disturbing to publish, showed Ms Louk’s motionless body in the back of a pick-up truck as Hamas fighters sat on her.

Jubilant crowds surrounded the armed men in combat fatigues, who shouted “Allah Akbar” from the open back of the vehicle.

Some in the crowd appeared to spit on the woman’s body before the truck sped off into the distance.

Tom Weintraub Louk confirmed her cousin was missing after the militants overran the dance party on Saturday morning.

“We knew she was in the party. She didn’t answer,” she told The Washington Post.

