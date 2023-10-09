Israel: Hamas Terrorists Steal Victims’ Phones to Torment Families, Post Dead Bodies Online

In one of several similar incidents, Hamas terrorists broke into a grandmother's home in Nir Oz, near Gaza, took her phone, logged into her Facebook, and live streamed himself murdering her. That’s how her granddaughter found out she was murdered. pic.twitter.com/QrrtqVOypz — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 9, 2023

The families of several kidnap and murder victims from the savage Hamas attack on Saturday have reported the terrorists using the cell phones and social media accounts of their victims to send them graphic photos and taunting text messages.The woman referenced in the above incident, Mor Bayder, said Hamas uploaded a graphic photo of her grandmother’s corpse to her own Facebook account on Saturday morning. The photo was taken with her slain grandmother’s phone.“A terrorist came home to her, killed her, took her phone, filmed the horror and published it on her Facebook wall. This is how we found out,” Bayder said.“The purest thing in the world, the light of my life, my whole world, my grandmother, can’t make it real,” she mourned.A woman named Tamar David received a taunting phone call from a Hamas terrorist on Saturday, informing her that her daughters Hodia and Tair, 25 and 27 years old respectively, had been kidnapped from a music festival and dragged back to Gaza as prisoners.

