Israel, Hamas reach deal for 50 hostages in exchange for multi-day cease-fire in war: reports

Israel has approved a deal with Hamas in which 50 hostages held by the terror group would be freed in exchange for a temporary cease-fire in Gaza lasting at least four days and the release of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.The Qatar-mediated agreement was overwhelmingly approved by the Israeli cabinet early Wednesday local time after more than six hours of debate — marking the first major diplomatic breakthrough since the start of the war.“

The government of Israel is committed to bringing all of the hostages home,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. “Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal.”Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs later formally announced the deal in a statement on X and said a start time to the halt in fighting would be revealed “within the next 24 hours.”As part of the deal — struck more than six weeks into the war — Hamas is set to release 50 of the 240 hostages taken during its Oct. 7 attack on the Jewish nation, according to the Israeli government.

