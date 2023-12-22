Israel-Hamas hostage deal: Did the IDF miscalculate Sinwar’s desire to live? – analysis

Is Israel’s entire strategy to recover the hostages from Hamas based on a false assumption? A visit to Khan Yunis on Thursday helped crystallize something that had been alluded to by a few Israeli political and defense officials.

To wit: Perhaps Israel thinks it can surround Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to the point where he believes his choices are to either cut a hostage deal – including an end to Hamas’s rule – in exchange for his life, or he can die a martyr while taking some hostages with him?

This question is at the heart of Israel’s strategy, and it is not clear that there is a Plan B for what to do if Sinwar is ready to die.

If he is, it would seem that Israel’s only two remaining choices would be to either cave into Hamas’s demands to halt the war – without dismantling it – or launch a military operation to rescue the hostages, which could miraculously succeed or end in tragedy.

There is, though, a third option: Continue the war long enough to take control of nearly the entire Gaza Strip, except for where Sinwar is hiding, declare the “main war” completed, and start an extended game of chicken for an indefinite period to wear Sinwar down.

