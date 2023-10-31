Israel eliminates top Hamas commander who helped direct October 7 massacre, IDF says

Israeli forces have eliminated a top Hamas commander who helped carry out the October 7 massacre in Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces announced Tuesday.

The IDF and the Israeli security force Shin Bet say a Tuesday airstrike killed Nassim Abu Ajina, commander of the Beit Lahia Battalion in the northern division of Hamas. IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari says Ajina was responsible for directing attacks against Israeli citizens on October 7.

“The IDF and the Shin Bet eliminated the commander of the Beit Lahia Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization. Fighter jets guided by intelligence information from the Amman and the Shin Bet killed last night the commander of the Beit Lahia Battalion in the northern division of Hamas, Nassim Abu Ajina, who sent the murderous attacks of Hamas on October 7 to Kibbutz Erez and the Moshav Netiv Hathara,” Hagari wrote in a statement.

“In the past, he commanded the Hamas air force, and took part in the development of the terrorist organization’s drone and paraglider capabilities,” Hagari added. “His elimination constitutes a significant damage to the efforts of the terrorist organization Hamas in disrupting the ground operations of the IDF.”

READ MORE