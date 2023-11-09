Israel eliminates 130 Hamas tunnels in Gaza as airstrike kills weapons maker

The Israeli military on Wednesday said it destroyed an infamous Hamas tunnel network that spans hundreds of miles below the Gaza Strip — as air strikes reportedly took out a key weapon maker for the terror organization.

More than 130 tunnel shafts underneath Gaza were blown up by combat engineers who are “destroying the enemy’s weapons and are locating, exposing and detonating tunnel shafts,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Meanwhile, above-ground bombardments killed Hamas weapons maker Mahsein Abu Zina, the Israeli military said.

IDF troops also discovered a structure with multiple car batteries sitting next to several tunnel entrances which they believe was used to power the tunnel’s air filtration systems.

