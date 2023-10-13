Israel drops flyers telling 1.1 million in Northern Gaza to flee ‘immediately’ after giving 24-hour deadline, sparking widespread panic as IDF prepares for ground assault

Israel has dropped flyers over northern Gaza ordering more than one million people to ‘evacuate your homes immediately’ and flee south ahead of a feared Israeli ground offensive aimed at eradicating the Hamas terrorist group.

The order has sparked widespread panic among civilians already struggling under Israeli airstrikes and a blockade, while the UN called such an evacuation ‘impossible’, saying it would turn a tragedy into calamity.

Palestine’s health minister also warned that Gaza is facing a humanitarian and health catastrophe and urged all countries and human rights groups to help with the immediate entry of medical and emergency aid to the enclave.

Meanwhile, Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit branded the Israeli order a ‘forced transfer’ that he said constitutes a ‘crime’, while the secretary general of the pan-Arab body, in a letter sent to UN chief Antonio Guterres, accused Israel of carrying out ‘an atrocious act of revenge… punishing helpless civilians in Gaza’.

It comes as Hamas claimed at least 13 Israeli and foreign hostages held in northern Gaza have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours, and before Hamas operatives fired hundreds of rockets towards Israel around midday on Friday.

‘Thirteen prisoners… including foreigners’ were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets, Hamas’s armed wing said Friday. Israel dismissed the claims as ‘lies’.

