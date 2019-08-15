THE HILL.COM

Israel on Thursday announced that it would deny Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) entry to the country during an upcoming overseas trip, according to multiple reports. The decision was announced moments after President Trump tweeted that it would show “great weakness” for Israel to allow the two congresswomen into the country, calling them a “disgrace.” The president has been an outspoken critic of both Omar and Tlaib, who last year became the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Deputy Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said the country would not “allow those who deny our right to exist in this world to enter,” according to The Israeli Times. Hotovely called it a “very justified decision.”

