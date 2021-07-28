The Jerusalem Post:

More than half of the current cases and two-thirds of patients in serious condition were fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry reported.

The authorities are working at full speed to decide whether senior citizens should receive a third dose of coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday.

There were 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 145 patients in serious condition, the Health Ministry reported.

There were 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 145 patients in serious condition, the Health Ministry reported.“We have been dealing with it, believe me, for a month now,” Bennett said while visiting the Migdal Nofim assisted-living facility in Jerusalem, Hebrew media outlets reported. “There are things that need to be allowed to develop. We are very close.

The less we talk about it, the higher the chance it will happen.”Nursing-home and assisted-living facilities have paid a heavy price during the pandemic. The first victim of COVID-19 in Israel, 88-year-old Holocaust survivor Aryeh Even, was living at Migdal Nofim.Bennett visited the facility with Social Equality and Pensioners Minister Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid).

The rise in serious morbidity has been relatively limited compared with general morbidity. At the beginning of June, out of fewer than 200 active cases, about 20 patients were in serious condition. Today, with more than 13,000 active cases, 145 patients are in serious condition.Health officials and experts are concerned that the protection granted to the most vulnerable sectors of the population who were vaccinated first has been waning.

Most of the vaccinated people in serious condition today are elderly.Israel was preparing to give senior citizens a third shot if the decision is made, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) said Monday while visiting the coronavirus ward at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva.

More at The Jerusalem Post