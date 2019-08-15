CNN

Israel is considering barring two Democratic congresswomen — Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar — from an upcoming visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories because of their support for a boycott against Israel, according to an Israeli government official. “There is a possibility that Israel will not allow the visit in its current proposed format. Professional teams and legal counsel in various government ministries are continuing to examine the decision,” the government official told CNN. The boycott movement, formally known as the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement, aims to end international support for Israel because of its policies towards Palestinians, as well as its continued construction of West Bank settlements, considered a violation of international law. Tlaib and Omar have been vocal critics of Israel and have supported the boycott movement, also known as BDS, and voted against a House resolution condemning the BDS movement, which received broad bipartisan support.

