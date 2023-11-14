Israel Confirms Death of Captive Soldier Shown in Hamas Terror Video

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Tuesday the death of Cpl. Noa Marciano, 19, who was captured by Hamas terrorists during their barbaric raid on October 7 and subsequently held in Gaza.On Monday evening, Hamas published a propaganda video of Marciano, showing her speaking to the camera and identifying herself and reciting the names of her parents and her hometown.Marciano said she had been held in Gaza for four days – indicating it was taped on Oct. 11.The video then cut to showing the fallen soldier. She is the first hostage confirmed to have died in captivity.A caption said Marciano was killed “in an air strike by the Zionist enemy” last Thursday. No evidence was offered to support the claim of a fatal Israeli air strike.

