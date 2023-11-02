Israel ‘breaks through Hamas front lines’: IDF claims vital breakthrough of invasion with satellite images showing tanks deep inside Gaza

Israel’s ground troops have broken through Hamas’s front lines of defence, the IDF has said, as the country’s forces continue their advance towards Gaza City.An Israeli commander said the soldiers are now ‘at the gates’ of the city that before the war was home to around 1.1 million, many of whom have fled south.A statement from the Israeli air force said the country’s forces had engaged in ‘prolonged battles with the terrorists’, and attacked from the land, sea and air.’At the end of the fighting, dozens of terrorists were killed,’ the statement said.Sightings of Israeli forces inside Gaza, as well as the limited information released by both the IDF and Hamas on where fighting has taken place, all point to the Jewish state’s military commanders working to surround the city.

