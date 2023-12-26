Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar

The Israeli army on Tuesday said it arrested senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar in the occupied West Bank, along with other activists of her leftist party.

Jarrar, 60, is a prominent figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a faction in the Palestine Liberation Organisation considered a “terrorist” group by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

“Khaleda Jarrar, a wanted terrorist, was arrested… along with other PFLP activists,” the army said in a statement.

Jarrar had been previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September the following year, after being held without trial.

Her husband, Ghassan Jarrar, told AFP soldiers stormed the family home in the city of Ramallah “by breaking open the front door at 5:00 am (0300 GMT)”.

Jarrar was elected in 2006 to the Palestinian assembly as a PFLP representative, and has long been an advocate of women’s rights.

She has also lobbied for the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

