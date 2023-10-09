Israel Announces ‘Complete Siege’ of Gaza to Cut Off Water, Food, Power

Israel has announced a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip as hundreds of thousands of troops are preparing to launch an assault on the Hamas terror group responsible for the deadly attacks across Israel over the weekend.Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said following a situation assessment with Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Southern Command the military will enact a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, preventing supplies such as water, food and electricity from entering the region.

The Defense Minister said, according to The Times of Israel: “I ordered a full siege on the Gaza Strip. No power, no food, no gas, everything is closed.“We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly,” Gallant added.The Israel Defense Forces has also said it is currently waging “widespread” air strikes against Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

