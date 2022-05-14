THE JERUSALEM POST:

Israel agreed to Estonia’s request to equip Ukraine with the Blue Spear (5G SSM) land-to-sea missile system, Ukrainian journalist Rostyslav Demchuk reported on Friday.

Estonia, which purchased an unspecified number of Blue Spear systems from its manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in October 2021, asked Israel for its authorization to transfer one of the systems to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, currently defending Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

The Blue Spear missile system is one of the most advanced anti-ship missile systems in the world, allowing for launching from land-based platforms with flight at high subsonic speed.

The anti-ship system will be pivotal in Ukraine’s southern theater, which mainly revolves around naval battles in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

