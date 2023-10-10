ISLAMOFASCISTS BEHEADED JEWISH BABIES!  WHICH SIDE ARE YOU ON?

Hamas terrorists beheaded babies and gunned down entire families in their homes in a small kibbutz in Israel, horrified Israeli soldiers have revealed.

Some 70 Hamas terrorists wielding guns and grenades stormed the usually quiet Kfar Aza kibbutz in southern Israel, killing anyone – men, women and children – they saw.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Israeli residents now lay in the grounds of the kibbutz among burned out houses, strewn furniture and torched cars, with solemn Israeli soldiers went from house to house to take away the scores of people massacred there.

Israeli Defence Forces took the foreign press through the site, one of the hardest hit areas when Hamas militants attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip, on Tuesday.

The stench of bodies was heavy in the air as reporters walked the paths of the kibbutz.

‘You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms and how the terrorist kills them. It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre, it’s a terror activity,’ said Israeli Major General Itai Veruv.

