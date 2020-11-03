The Daily Mail:

Two women and two men were killed after shooting began outside a synagogue in central Vienna at 8pm

The gunman, armed with an automatic rifle, pistol and machete was ‘neutralised’ at 8.09pm, police chief said

Twenty-year-old killer Kujtim Fejzulai was jailed in April 2019 because he wanted to travel to Syria to join ISIS

He was granted early release in December under juvenile law. He was not deemed a threat, one report said

Shocking footage shows a man wielding an assault rifle and sprinting through the streets before firing shots

Seven of the 22 victims being treated in hospital are in a critical, life-threatening condition

Manhunt is ongoing as it remains unclear if Fejzulai was the only shooter – gunfire heard

Austrian police have arrested 14 people in raids linked to Monday’s deadly attack in Vienna and have found no evidence that a second shooter was involved, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Tuesday.

‘There have been 18 raids in Vienna and Lower Austria and 14 people have been detained,’ Nehammer told a televised press conference.

The minister added that police believe that the attack in central Vienna was carried out by Fejzulai, who was killed by police on Monday night, on his own. The video material evaluated by the police ‘does not at this time show any evidence of a second attacker,’ Nehammer said.

Fejzulai had been jailed in April 2019 for trying to join Islamic State but he was granted early release in December under juvenile law because he was 19-years-old at the time. He was not deemed capable of carrying out an attack, according to a report.

An elderly man and woman, a young male passer-by and a waitress were killed in Fejzulai’s assault, however it remains unclear if he was the only shooter and a manhunt was launched after gunfire was heard in six places in the city centre.

A 28-year-old police officer was shot but is said to be in a stable condition, while seven civilians who were injured were said to be in a critical, life-threatening condition.

Fejzulai was born and raised in Vienna and was one of 90 Austrian Islamic radicals known to intelligence because they wanted to travel to Syria, one national newspaper editor tweeted this morning. He had Albanian roots and his parents were originally from North Macedonia, Falter editor Florian Kenk wrote. Police thought he was not capable of planning an attack in Vienna, Klenk added.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Fejzulai’s home had been raided and video material seized. A total of 18 houses have been searched and 15 people have been arrested. Nehammer admitted the attacker had ‘fooled’ the judiciary’s de-radicalisation programme.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said this morning: ‘It is now confirmed that yesterday’s attack was clearly an Islamist terror attack. It was an attack out of hatred – hatred for our fundamental values, hatred for our way of life, hatred for our democracy in which all people have equal rights and dignity.’

His government on Tuesday ordered three days of official mourning, with flags on public buildings to be flown at half-mast until Thursday.

The Vienna gunman Kujtim Fejzulai duped officials in a 2019 trial by saying he had been led astray by the ‘wrong mosque’ and had renounced his ISIS ideals.

Fejzulai, 20, was jailed in April 2019 because he wanted to travel to Syria to join ISIS but he was granted early release in December under juvenile law.

It emerged in Fejzulai’s trial in April, 2019, during which he said that he had ‘got into the wrong mosque’ in 2016.

He said in the trial he did not feel disadvantaged growing up and began studying Islam in the middle of puberty.

Asked why he had tried to join IS, the Austrian-born terrorist told the judge: ‘I wanted to get away from home. I expected a better life.

