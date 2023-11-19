Islamist YouTuber Mohammed Hijab Wishes for Death of Rabbi Shmuley’s Son After Losing Debate

Muslim YouTube personality Mohammed Hijab posted a message on X/ Twitter after debating Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on Piers Morgan Uncensored in which he wished for the death of Boteach’s son, Mendy, who is a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Boteach appeared to defeat Hijab handily, after the latter waffled about whether Hamas was a terrorist organization. Hijab also tried to insult Boteach by referring to his support for sexual products for married couples, a topic of his 2000 book Kosher Sex.

In response, Boteach posted a message mocking Hijab with a shirtless photograph. Hijab then responded with his death wish:

Mendy Boteach is currently deployed with the IDF. As the rabbi recently wrote at Breitbart News:

Five of our nine children are currently in Israel, including two soldiers sons in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF): Mendy, who is a reservist and was called up on his phone [October 7] while he had just been literally called up to bless the Torah in synagogue; and Yosef, 22 years old, trained as a combat solider in one of the IDF’s elite units, and who is getting married in the last week of October. We also have our youngest son, Dovid Chaim, just 17 years old, in yeshiva (seminary) there.

Hijab maintains that the IDF is a “terrorist” organization.

