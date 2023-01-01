Alleged Islamic extremist who attacked NYPD cops with machete was on FBI watchlist: sources

NY Post

The alleged Islamic extremist who attacked multiple NYPD officers with a machete near the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square has been identified as 19-year-old Trevor Bickford — who was already on an FBI watchlist, multiple law enforcement sources said Sunday. Bickford, from Wells, Maine, is believed to have become a radicalized Muslim in recent years and surfaced on the federal agency’s terrorism “Guardian Watchlist,” even planning to travel to Afghanistan to fight alongside Islamic militants, sources told The Post. He traveled to New York alone on an Amtrak train and packed camping gear, a diary and a last will and testament before he allegedly pulled off the New Year’s Eve machete attacks, the sources said. Two officers working the holiday detail in Times Square were struck in the head with a large knife around 10 p.m. in the possible targeted attack, the sources said. One of the cops, who is assigned to the Police Academy, suffered a gash to the head. A Staten Island officer suffered blunt force trauma to the head. They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital. A third officer suffered unknown injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai West. All three were expected to recover.

