NEW YORK POST:

A British-Australian Islamic studies instructor has been held in Iran for nearly a year — in the same prison as the young travel-blogging couple held for flying a drone without a permit near Tehran, officials revealed.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who studied at Cambridge University and lectured at Melbourne University, has been held at Iran’s notoriously harsh Evin Prison for almost a year and has been slapped with a 10-year-sentence, the Australian government told The Independent.

Iranian authorities have not made Moore-Gilbert’s charges public but 10-year sentences usually apply to those convicted of spying, according to the report.

On Melbourne University’s website, Moore-Gilbert is listed as a lecturer at the school’s Asia Institute, who “specializes in Middle Eastern politics, with a particular focus on the Arab Gulf states.”

She has published writings on the 2011 Arab uprisings, authoritarian governance, and on the role of new media technologies in political activism, according to the site.

In a statement released by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and obtained by The Independent, Moore-Gilbert’s family said they will continue to be in contact with the Australian government.