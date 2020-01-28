The Associated Press via Military Times

The Islamic State group vowed in an audio message released Monday that the extremists will start a new phase of attacks that will focus on Israel and blasted the U.S. administration’s plan to resolve the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Despite carrying out deadly attacks throughout the world over the past years, ISIS has rarely targeted Israel. The audio appears to try to win the extremist group popularity in the region at a time when President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is expected to be announced in the U.S. Soon. The Palestinians have not been consulted on the much-trumpeted deal and have pre-emptively rejected the U.S. proposal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington Sunday night vowing to “make history” at a planned meeting with Trump for the unveiling of the deal.

