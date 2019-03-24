BREITBART

Islamic State group jihadists emerged from tunnels to surrender to US-backed forces in eastern Syria on Sunday, a Kurdish spokesman said, a day after their “caliphate” was declared defeated. An AFP reporter saw dozens of people — mostly men — file out of the battered jihadist encampment in the remote village of Baghouz to board pickup trucks. “They are IS fighters who came out of tunnels and surrendered today,” said Jiaker Amed, a spokesman for the Kurdish units spearheading the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Plodding out of their defeated bastion on the banks of the Euphrates near the Iraqi border, some sported thick beards. Some wore long woollen kaftan tunics over their dark-coloured robes, others a chequered scarf wrapped around their heads.

