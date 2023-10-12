Islamic State Flag Found on Hamas Terrorist Participating in Kibbutz Massacre

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the discovery on Wednesday of an Islamic State flag carried by a presumed Hamas terrorist who participated in the wave of massacres in the country this weekend.

Members of Hamas, a genocidal Sunni jihadist organization whose stronghold is in the Palestinian-controlled Gaza area, stormed residential communities and other civilian areas in Israel on Saturday in an attempt to kill, abduct, torture, or otherwise brutalize as many Israelis as possible, which the terrorists branded the “al-Aqsa flood.” As of Thursday, Israeli authorities have confirmed the deaths of 1,300 people, many of them infants and elderly civilians. At least 97 people remain under Hamas’s control and scores of others are missing at press time.

The Palestinian terror attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.

The government of Israel declared an official state of war on Sunday following the attacks and has begun organizing plans to eradicate the Hamas threat. Israeli soldiers have spent much of the week clearing the areas attacked and assessing the destruction. Soldiers have found evidence of outrageous atrocities including civilians burned alive, the dead bodies of babies missing their heads, and dead children with knives left dangling out of them.

Online, Hamas terrorists stole the phones of their victims to upload photos of their dead bodies to their social media profiles, resulting in family members finding out about their loved ones’ fates through public posts on the internet.

