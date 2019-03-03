BREITBART

Islamic State fighter Khaled Shahadeh is said to have not only returned to Sweden from the Middle East for medical treatment, but was able to return to the battlefield afterwards.

The 28-year-old is one regarded as a particular threat to Sweden should he return to the Scandinavian country yet again, Expressen reports. Shahadeh went to fight for the Islamic State in Syria, but the ISIS fighter returned to Sweden after being injured in the shoulder during a battle, according to his father.

