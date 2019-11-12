BREITBART:

Two militants of the Islamic State terror group (ISIS/ISIL) executed American-Syrian priest, Father Ibrahim Hanna, Monday after opening fire on his car, killing him along with his father who was traveling with him.

The Islamic State has already claimed responsibility for the lethal assault, which was carried out in the district of Busayra in the region of Syria under the control of the Kurdish-Syrian forces.

Father Nareg Naamo, rector of the Armenian college in Rome and a close friend of the executed priest, said that as Father Hanna was driving his car, two motorcycles flanked the vehicle and opened fire, killing his father.