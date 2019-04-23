BREITBART:

The Islamic State issued a statement on Tuesday morning claiming responsibility for the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.

Speaking through its Amaq “news agency,” ISIS claimed “those who carried out the attack that targeted nationals of the Coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday are Islamic State fighters.” The Islamic State is evidently more willing to admit the attacks were directed at Christians than American liberals.

Sri Lankan authorities have stated the bombers were recruited from an extremist group called the National Towheeth Jama’ath suspected of links to the Islamic State. The Sri Lankans said a foreign terrorist organization coordinated the bombings.