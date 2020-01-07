Fox News

An Islamic religious leader was arrested in Houston last week on charges of sex crimes against children under the age of 14, authorities said on Monday. Mohamed Omar Ali, 59, has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Ali, a Somali national who was living in the U.S. illegally, was a well-known imam in the Islamic community and taught through Texas and the U.S., according to the sheriff’s office.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS