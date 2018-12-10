THE TIMES OF ISRAEL:

The FBI on Monday announced the arrest of a 21-year-old Ohio man on terrorism charges for allegedly plotting to attack two synagogues in the US city of Toledo, Ohio. He has been charged with one count of attempting to provide material support for the Islamic State terror group.

According to the Department of Justice, Damon M. Joseph was arrested on Friday after purchasing 2 AR-15 rifles and talking of killing many people, including a rabbi.

The affidavit filed in US District Court in Toledo said Joseph was inspired by the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting attack in October, which killed 11 Jewish worshipers.

Earlier in December, Joseph told an undercover FBI agent that he was identifying synagogues in the Toldeo area to carry out a mass shooting attack in the name of the Islamic State. He told the undercover agent that Jews were evil, and that the Tree of Life Synagogue victims “got what was coming to them.”

“I admire what the guy did with the shooting actually,” Joseph wrote to the agent in one communication. “I can see myself carrying out this type of operation inshallah. They wouldn’t even expect [an attack] in my area.”

According to the affidavit, “on December 4, Joseph stated he was deciding between two synagogues in the area to attack. He said that the choice would depend on “which one will have the most people, what time and what day. Go big or go home.’”