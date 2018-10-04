CNS NEWS:

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took to social media on Wednesday to contend that Islam holds the answer to the problems of sexual mistreatment of women in Western societies.

If women were to wear the hijab, he argued, they would be spared such depraved behavior.

Two days earlier, the Iranian regime executed a 24-year-old woman – reportedly a child bride who suffered domestic abuse while still a minor until her husband was killed. She claimed to have confessed to the murder under coercion, telling a judge the killer was in fact her husband’s brother, who she also accused of having raped her several times.

On an official Twitter account, Khamenei wrote, “The disaster of countless sexual assaults on Western women – including incidents leading to #MeToo campaign – and Islam’s proposal to resolve it.”

He then linked a video clip which begins with news footage of some of the many women who have come forward with stories of sexual assault and harassment in workplace environments over the past year.

The slickly-produced video moves to brief excerpts from a speech Khamenei delivered on International Women’s Day last March in which he extolled the virtues of the hijab.

“You might have heard, a few months ago, that a large number of Western female politicians announced one right after another they had been subjected to abuse, harassment or violence at times while they were working in government offices,” he said, according to the subtitles.

“By introducing hijab, Islam has shut the door on a path that would pull women towards such deviation.”

The video ends with images of Iranian women wearing the Islamic head covering, and another Khamenei quote: “Hijab gives women freedom and identity.”

Along with the video, Khamenei linked to an article on an official website, a compilation of his statements over the years on women and Islam.

“During the hundreds of years of oppression that the patriarchal Western civilization imposed on the female gender and particularly on Western women, some movements were launched by women to revive their rights,” the article begins.