PJ MEDIA:

Shortly after the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that targeted an outdoor concert on the Las Vegas Strip, a pro-ISIS media group is circulating an online poster warning of knife attacks at musical events.

Previous releases from Remah Media Production included a January poster showing a jihadist standing in front of a cityscape vowing to “sink America” and another showing jihadists standing in front of a nondescript legislative building vowing that “soon you will taste agony.” The group has also released video nasheeds, or songs to inspire terrorists.

In the new poster, a jihadist wearing a suit jacket stands with a large knife behind his back while behind concert-goers whose attention is fixed on the stage.

“Wait for our surprises,” warns the text, signed “Islamic State.”

In May 2017, a suicide bomber claimed by ISIS killed 22 people leaving an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in the UK. Since the Oct. 1, 2017, massacre on a country music festival, ISIS has both claimed and idolized shooter Stephen Paddock, encouraging would-be terrorists to poach from his tactics such as how he used a sniper’s perch in a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay to kill 58 people and wound hundreds more.