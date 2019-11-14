NEW YORK POST:

ISIS has released a guide to assassinate world leaders, urging lone wolves to pose as journalists so they can carry bombs and unleash terror attacks on politicians, according to a report.

The pro-ISIS Quraysh Media released the chilling how-to guide titled “Ways To Assassinate Leaders,” which provides three ways for would-be jihadists to execute “leaders, officials and military commanders,” according to the Daily Mail.

“The mujahid brother, dressed up in the journalist’s clothes, may participate in news conferences, forums and meetings which may enable him to target key enemy figures,” according to the guide cited by the Middle East Research Institute.

“He may also use the camera as an explosive device or to hide a weapon inside it,” it adds.

Another tactic urges the use of sniper rifles to attack VIP convoys from high vantage points.

“A lone wolf may disrupt the convoys of commanders or their places of assembly by attacking them using machine guns or Molotov bombs,” the poster says.