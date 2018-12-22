THE SUN:

ISIS has issued a chilling new threat to plague the US and the EU with drone attacks.

The image which is being circulated among sympathisers shows a photoshopped image of a drone with a box flying over Manhattan island in New York.

The tag-line says: “Sender: The Islamic State.”

Photographs depict chaotic situations down below.

It comes after a drone near Gatwick Airport caused travel chaos with hundreds of flights cancelled.

The extremist group widely used drones bought over the counter when it was defending its so-called Caliphate in Syria and Iraq.

Some were used for spy missions while others were adapted to drop grenades and bombs.