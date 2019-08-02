THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

The Islamic State in Afghanistan today shared shocking images of its fighters beheading a Taliban as children watched and cheered.

It is a gruesome reminder that if the Trump administration and Afghanistan government ever reach a peace deal with the Taliban they would still face a growing ISIS enemy.

The Middle East Media Research Institute, which monitors jihadi Internet traffic, said three photos posted on the app Telegram showed “many children, one of whom is armed, standing at the front of the crowd to witness beheading.”

The children and adults in civilian clothing appear to be cheering on the butchers.

MEMRI said ISIS dressed the victim in red and identified him as Fadl Ahmad from Kunar Province.