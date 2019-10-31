NEWSMAX

The Pentagon reported on the successful raid that removed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, releasing aerial video footage of explosions during the raid and the bombing of the compound after extraction, but was unable to confirm he died whimpering and crying. U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. led the news conference, giving a play-by-play of the raid and showing images and video. The U.S. killed six ISIS members, four women and two men, including al-Baghdadi, he reported. Al-Baghdadi’s murder-suicide, by exploding his terrorist vest, also killed two children under 12 years old, per McKenzie.

