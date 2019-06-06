NEW YORK POST:

ISIS plotted to smuggle English-speaking terrorists through the Mexican border to carry out a financial attack that would “cripple” the US economy, according to a new report.

Details of the terror group’s failed plan to exploit the southern border emerged in a confession last month from one recruit, Abu Henricki, who ultimately refused to go along with the mission.

“They were going to move me to the Mexican side [of the U.S. southern border] via Puerto Rico. This was mastermind[ed] by a guy in America. Where he is, I do not know,” Henricki admitted to the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism. “That information, the plan came from someone from the New Jersey state from America. I was going to take a boat [from Puerto Rico] into Mexico. He was going to smuggle me in.”

In the 90-minute interview on May 12, Henricki said he was enlisted to join ISIS by its intelligence wing, known as the emni, in 2016.

“What they wanted to do, basically, is they wanted to do financial attacks. Financial attacks to cripple the [U.S.] economy,” Henricki said in the interview published by Homeland Security Today.