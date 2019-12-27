NEW YORK POST:

ISIS-aligned jihadists have released a video claiming to show the execution of 11 blindfolded Christian men in Nigeria, in what analysts say was a barbaric act that was clearly timed to coincide with Christmas, according to reports.

“This is a message to Christians all over the world,” a masked man says in the one-minute video posted online late Thursday by the terror group’s Amaq news agency.

He claimed the killings at the hands of jihadists from the Islamic State West African Province were in retaliation for the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his spokesman.

Baghdadi committed suicide in October during a US special forces operation in Syria.

No details were given about the victims, but ISIS said they were “captured in the past weeks” in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state, according to the BBC.