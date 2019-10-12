THE MIRROR.CO.UK

Five ISIS militants were seen breaking out of a Syrian prison after a Turkish shelling nearby. A video released by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) shows the moment the ISIS fighters fled a prison detaining them just inside the border with Turkey. The facility is located in Qamishli, which has been brutally shelled by Turkish forces in the wake of President Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from the Kurdish-controlled region. In the ensuing chaos, the five fighters escaped after an accomplice simply opened the prison door, the footage shows. The breakout comes after ISIS claimed responsibility for a car bomb which rocked the Kurdish city on Friday, killing at least three people, according to Al Jazeera.

