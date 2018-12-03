NEW YORK POST:

An Islamic State leader tied to the beheading of American aid worker Peter Kassig has been killed in an airstrike, the US military said Monday.

The US-led coalition on Sunday targeted Abu al-Umarayn and several other ISIS members with the strike in a desert area of southeastern Syria, said Col. Sean Ryan.

The ISIS commander posed an “immediate threat” to coalition forces in the area and was “involved in the killing” of 26-year-old Kassig, as well as linked to the executions of several other prisoners, Ryan said in a statement.

Umarayn is the first ISIS member to be publicly identified as having been involved in Kassig’s execution, although it’s unclear exactly what role he played.

Kassig, a former US Army Ranger medic from Indianapolis, worked as a humanitarian worker and was abducted by ISIS in 2013 as he delivered food to refugees in eastern Syria.