The leader of Isis, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has appeared on video for the first time in nearly five years.

The group’s media arm released a speech by the elusive leader on Monday, in which he addresses the territorial defeat of Isis in Syria and praises recent terror attacks around the world. It is the first time he has been pictured since July 2014, when he announced the creation of the Isis caliphate from the al-Nuri mosque in Mosul.

Although Isis has released several audio recordings from Baghdadi over the past few years, his fate has been the subject of intense speculation. Following the capture of the last of the group’s territory, western intelligence agencies have speculated that he had gone into hiding somewhere in the desert regions of Iraq or Syria.