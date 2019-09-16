THE SUN:

“BADLY injured” ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has released a new message calling for more deadly attacks on the West – four months after he emerged from the shadows.

The latest speech from the terror chief is titled “Do Deeds” and was released as an audio message, according to several reputable sources.

In the 30 minute clip, Baghdadi, whose health is believed to be failing, reportedly tells his followers to “hold good and work as the pioneers of Islam … the results are in the hands of Allah … winners or vanquished your place is outstanding with him…”

He also calls on brainwashed jihadis “to resist and lead the fight for five years.”

This comes less than five months after the twisted cult leader emerged in an video message revealing that he is still alive.