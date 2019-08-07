THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The lead inspector general for Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led campaign in Iraq and Syria combating ISIS, said in a report Tuesday that the terrorist group “consolidated its insurgency in Iraq and resurged in Syria” during the spring and summer this year.

The 116 pages of watchdog findings were compiled by the Defense Department’s inspector general, in coordination with the inspectors general from the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. It warned that, although the Islamic State’s territorial caliphate has been eliminated, thousands of active ISIS fighters remain in Iraq and Syria and are “carrying out attacks and working to rebuild their capabilities.”

The report made clear that ISIS is able to survive as an operational insurgency in both Iraq and Syria partly because the U.S.-trained Iraqi Security Forces and the U.S.-aligned Syrian Democratic Forces are still unable to carry out extended campaigns against the jihadist fighters.