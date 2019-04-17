DAILY MAIL:

Jihadists linked to ISIS have shared a menacing image of Notre Dame in flames once more, warning: ‘Wait for the next’.

The extremist media group published the graphic showing flames in front of the Paris cathedral’s bell towers, which survived Monday’s blaze.

There is no indication that the fire was linked to terror but ISIS fanatics have revelled in the damage to the 850-year-old landmark, a symbol of Western civilisation, just days before Easter.

The latest image, revealed by terror monitors SITE intelligence, hints at a possible deliberate attack by ISIS-aligned militants in the future.

As the church burned on Monday night the ISIS-linked Al-Muntasir group had published a poster of the blazing cathedral accompanied by the words: ‘Have a good day’.

Al-Munatsir has previously shared propaganda rejoicing in terror attacks which have rocked France.

This poster created by the Al-Muntasir media group – an ISIS affiliated propaganda wing – appeared online on Monday night

The Paris prosecutor’s office said it was treating the fire as an accident, ruling out arson and possible terror-related motives, at least for now.