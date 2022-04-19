DAILY MAIL:

Former ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi was killed in February in a US raid. In a recent speech, ISIS called on its jihadists to avenge his death

ISIS has declared a new ‘global offensive’ that aims to take advantage of the ‘opportunity’ of the west being distracted by the on-going war in Ukraine.

The terrorist group also told its supporters to avenge the death of its leader, who was killed earlier this year in a raid by US special forces in Syria, and to launch attacks against Europe and Israel while ‘the crusaders are fighting each other’.

Islamic State’s new spokesman Abu-Omar al-Muhajir said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ‘preoccupied’ non-Muslim nations, and presents a chance to strike.

In a speech released online, delivered during the holy month of Ramadan, al-Muhajir urged ISIS jihadis to take revenge for the killing of Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi – also known as Hajji Abdullah – in February.

Al-Qurayshi, who led ISIS from 2019, himself replaced ISIS supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in an earlier US raid in October that year.

READ MORE