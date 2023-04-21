Legendary scientist Sir Isaac Newton once predicted the world would end in 2060 – and people are terrified that he might be right.

Many people have predicted the end of the world, from St.John the Divine in the first Century AD to random “time travellers” on TikTok.

But while you might not take most of these prophecies seriously, when the father of modern science predict the end of all things it’s probably worth paying attention.

Sir Isaac Newton, who made numerous pioneering discoveries in physics and mathematics, believed that the world as we know it will end in 2060.

