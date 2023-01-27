The World Health Organisation (WHO) has updated its list of medicines to stockpile for ‘radiological or nuclear emergencies’, just hours after the EU warned that Russia ‘is at war with the West’.

The global health body issued guidance on how to survive a nuclear catastrophe in a new report today, warning against ‘intentional uses of radioactive materials with malicious intent’.

The report was published as the spectre of nuclear war looms over the world after the West supplied state-of-the-art tanks to Ukraine to the fury of Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin accused NATO of a ‘blatant provocation’ and threatened a ‘global catastrophe’ in response to the deal.

And today, Stefano Sannino, secretary general of the European Union‘s European External Action Service, said Putin had ‘moved from a concept of special operation to a concept now of a war against NATO and the West’.

The EU is not looking to escalate hostilities but is ‘just giving the possibility of saving lives and allowing the Ukrainians to defend (themselves) from these barbaric attacks’, Mr Sannino said.

Dr Maria Neira, WHO Acting Assistant Director-General warned that many governments today are not prepared for a nuclear or radiation disaster.

